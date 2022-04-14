Westland man gets 22-40 years in teen's 2020 slaying

A Westland man was sentenced to 22 to 40 years in prison in connection with the 2020 slaying of a 17-year-old, officials said this week.

Duan Markeith Jones, 20, had been sentenced March 31 in Wayne County Circuit Court to serve two years for his conviction on a firearms charge in connection with the fatal shooting, they said. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Jones pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to court records. He was initially charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, firing a gun from a vehicle and causing death, using a firearm during a felony and evidence tampering.

Robert Edward Bigham, 17, of Novi was shot and killed June 6, 2020, while riding his bike in the 32000 block of Missaukee Court near South Venoy and Palmer. Officers found Bigham shot in the neck.

An investigation led police detectives to three suspects, including Jones, who was 18 at the time. Detectives said Bigham and Jones knew each other and had an argument the day of the shooting.

"This was a sad and tragic incident," Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik said in a statement. "We are relieved to see that this case is now closed, which should help bring closure for the families."