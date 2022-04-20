Livonia kindergarteners sharing tequila drink draws condemnation, comedy

The Detroit News

An incident last week at a Livonia charter school, where a kindergartener passed around cups of a premixed tequila cocktail to classmates, has drawn a wide range of reactions, from horror to hilarity.

Grand River Academy, a public charter school, said in a statement to families of kindergarten students that on Thursday "a student brought a premixed alcoholic drink to school, which was shared with a few other students.

"Upon learning of this, school leadership followed proper medical protocols and parents of the students involved were contacted immediately. Disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct," Principal Ralph Garza wrote.

The story was shared widely on social media by news organizations, including the "Today" show and the New York Post. The posts often drew hundreds of comments, many that included discussions of who deserved blame: the school, the teacher, parents or companies that package alcohol in containers that make it attractive and easy to access.

It also drew plenty of jokes at the idea of 5-year-olds holding their own cocktail hour, including on Monday night from Stephen Colbert, host of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on CBS.

On social media, amateur comedians were quick with their own jabs, as well.

Parents of students in the class did not find the situation funny, however, telling WDIV that they would keep their children at home, in one case, and wanting some punishment for the student who brought the drink.

A statement by a school spokesperson said it was an "adult lemonade" drink, and that poison control was consulted and no students needed medical attention.

"While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible," it reads. "It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks."

Livonia police did not return a message Wednesday on whether the department is continuing to investigate the incident.

