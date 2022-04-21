Body of woman, 23, found with gunshot wounds in Inkster apartment

Inkster — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found Wednesday in an apartment, officials said.

Detectives with the state police's Special Investigation Section were called at about 6:30 p.m. to the apartment in the 2600 block of Hamlin near Inkster Road and Michigan Avenue for a report of a homicide, they said.

The woman had gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the victim's death should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.