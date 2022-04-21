Part of NB I-275 in Wayne County to close this weekend for pavement repairs

Canton — Northbound Interstate 275 between Interstate 94 and Interstate 96 will be closed this weekend for repairs, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

Weather permitting, crews will make extensive pavement repairs on the freeway, according to the department.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and two lanes of the freeway will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, several entrance ramps to I-275 in the area will be closed:

► Eastbound and westbound I-94

► Ecorse Road

► Michigan Avenue

► Ford Road

► Ann Arbor Road

► Eastbound M-14

During the closure, traffic on northbound I-275 will be rerouted to eastbound I-94 to the northbound Southfield Freeway to westbound I-96 back to northbound I-275. Local traffic will be able to enter northbound I-275 at Six Mile, Seven Mile and Eight Mile.