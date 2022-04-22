Macomb Co. man accused of hiding cameras at Westland gym

A Shelby Township man accused two years ago of hiding cameras to spy on people at a tanning salon is at it again, Wayne County prosecutors allege.

Brian Michael Maciborski, 40, allegedly placed a camera in the ceiling grate of a gym's tanning bed area to record a 24-year-old Westland woman on Feb. 23, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The gym is located in the 250 block of North Main Street in Plymouth.

Maciborski was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on four counts of using a computer to commit a crime, each a two-year felony; one count of capturing images of an unclothed person, a two-year felony; one count of installing a device to eavesdrop, a two-year felony, and one count of surveilling an unclothed person, also a two-year felony.

Some of the charges against Maciborski may have higher penalties because he pleaded no contest to similar charges and was sentenced for the crimes last year.

Maciborski was placed on probation in August and was scheduled to be released in 2023. However, he is accused of violating his probation in March and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for May 18, according to Macomb County Circuit Court records.

On Thursday, a judge set his bond at $100,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for next Friday.

Maciborski was accused and charged in 2020 with hiding cameras at a tanning salon in Shelby Township. An off-duty police officer found what appeared to be a small camera hidden in the wall of a tanning room. Investigators found three other cameras Maciborski allegedly hid in the tanning rooms.

He was convicted in 2006 for eavesdropping in connection with a May 11, 2005, offense in Sterling Heights, according to court records. He was sentenced to two years probation.