2 wounded in shooting at Inkster apartment, state police investigating
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Inkster — A man and a woman were injured in a shooting at an apartment building Sunday, officials said.
Michigan State Police are investigating.
Troopers were called at about 5 p.m. to an apartment building in the 1300 block of Middlebelt for a report of a double shooting.
They found a woman whose face had been grazed by a bullet and a man who had been shot in the hip, according to authorities.