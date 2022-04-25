2 wounded in shooting at Inkster apartment, state police investigating

Inkster — A man and a woman were injured in a shooting at an apartment building Sunday, officials said.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

Troopers were called at about 5 p.m. to an apartment building in the 1300 block of Middlebelt for a report of a double shooting.

They found a woman whose face had been grazed by a bullet and a man who had been shot in the hip, according to authorities.