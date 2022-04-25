Civilian shot in auxiliary police training exercise in Taylor, MSP says

A civilian was in stable condition after being shot Sunday during an auxiliary police training exercise in Taylor, Michigan State Police said.

The civilian participant was working with Taylor Auxiliary Police in a scenario when an auxiliary officer in the training discharged a round from his service revolver, striking the civilian in the abdomen.

The injury occurred during "vehicle take-down" training in Heritage Park, MSP said.

The civilian was a "role player" during the training, MSP said. The person was taken to Trenton South Shore Hospital and was in stable condition.

The Taylor Auxiliary Police Civil Defense is a volunteer program. The volunteers provide "a ready standby force to assist the Uniform Division, or other Divisions as may be directed, in times of emergency," according to the city website.

Auxiliary police handle checks on vacation houses, businesses and schools; holiday shopping center anti-theft programs; and other crime prevention programs, the website said. They are to "maintain a state of readiness in order to handle requests from sworn officers for assistance in the event of emergencies."

MSP detectives were conducting an investigation at the request of the Taylor Police Department.

