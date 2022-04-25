Man arrested after vehicle drives at Dearborn Hts. police officer, flees

Dearborn Heights — A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday after a bullet grazed him as he drove his car at a police officer, officials said.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of Evangeline near Joy Road and Beech Daly, authorities said.

An officer on patrol in the area spotted a vehicle that was involved in separate fleeing and eluding incidents in Dearborn Heights and Centerline.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers were speaking with a person about the vehicle. They later learned the person was a relative of a suspect in those two previous fleeing and eluding incidents.

The officers weren't aware the vehicle was occupied because of its tinted windows, investigators said.

During their conversation, the officers noticed movement inside the vehicle and heard its engine start.

Police said the driver revved the engine and drove the vehicle toward an officer, who fired two shots at it from his weapon.

The driver fled the area in the vehicle with police following him to a home in Detroit where Dearborn Heights officers took him into custody. Investigators learned the home is owned by another of the suspect's relatives.

Authorities said after officers learned the suspect had been grazed by a bullet, they offered to get him medical attention, but he refused.

Dearborn Heights police officials said the investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.