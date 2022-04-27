Taylor auxiliary police program suspended amid probe of shooting

The city of Taylor has suspended its auxiliary police program after a civilian was shot during a training exercise Sunday, the mayor said.

An investigation by Michigan State Police is underway.

“Once that investigation ends, the City will evaluate the findings and implement corrective measures,” Mayor Tim Woolley said in a statement. “It goes without saying that my administration, Taylor Police and the Auxiliary are taking this incident extremely seriously."

Meanwhile, the new class' graduation and final written examination have been postponed and a chaplain is counseling members who might be affected, the city said.

The Taylor Auxiliary Police Civil Defense is a volunteer program. The volunteers provide "a ready standby force to assist the Uniform Division, or other Divisions as may be directed, in times of emergency," according to the city website.

Fewer than 20 volunteers are involved, the city said Tuesday.

The civilian participant was working in a scenario Sunday when an auxiliary officer in the training discharged a round from a service revolver, striking the person in the abdomen, state police reported.

The injury occurred during "vehicle take-down" training in Heritage Park and the civilian was role playing, MSP and city officials said.

That person was treated at Trenton South Shore Hospital and was recovering, Woolley said Tuesday.

The city said it would not comment further until after the state police concluded their investigation.