Wyandotte school staffer accused of sexual conduct with student charged

A former Wyandotte Public Schools employee has been charged in connection with sexual conduct involving a student, police confirmed Thursday.

The district alerted police about the "potential employee misconduct " on April 19, the department said in a statement.

"Our investigation uncovered evidence which led us to believe an employee acted inappropriately toward a student," the release said.

Three days later, police arrested the staffer, identified as 31-year-old Ronny James Sheeler.

"I applaud the quick and decisive actions by the school administration," Wyandotte Deputy police Chief Archie Hamilton said in a statement. "Due to their prompt response, our detectives were able to preserve and collect items essential for criminal prosecution."

Sheeler was arraigned on two charges: third-degree

criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a two-year misdemeanor, police said.

Magistrate Laura Echartea set a personal bond.

Reached Thursday, Catherine Cost, the district superintendent, confirmed Sheeler no longer worked for in the district. She said she could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.