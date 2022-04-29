MSP: Woman who pointed pistol at driver on I-94 faces charges

A woman could face charges after police said she pointed a weapon this month at another driver on Interstate 94 in Wayne County, Michigan State Police announced Friday.

A motorist called 911 on April 6 to report the incident, investigators said in a statement on Twitter.

She had honked at another driver who cut her off on the service drive before they both drove onto the freeway, according to the post.

The other driver, a woman, pulled up alongside her and pointed a black pistol, state police said.

The victim spotted the license plate number and provided it to investigators. She also identified the suspect, a 29-year-old Ypsilanti woman, when presented in a photo lineup, MSP tweeted.

Troopers secured a search warrant for the suspect's vehicle on Thursday to find the weapon.

When they met her at her home for an interview, she said the gun remained in the glove box.

Troopers seized the weapon with a round in the chamber and determined the woman did not have a concealed pistol license, officials said.

An investigator's report has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The incident follows numerous gun-related episodes on regional roads in the last two years.

Authorities have responded to shootings, including 67 last year in state police's District 2, which covers Metro Detroit.

Last month, a man was charged in connection with pointing a gun at another driver who confronted him following an alleged road rage incident in Oakland County.