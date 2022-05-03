Westland police arrest 1 in fatal stabbing

Westland police made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing reported Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home on Judy Drive around 11 a.m. on a report of a stabbing, according to a police statement.

Police discovered a fatally stabbed victim and took one person into custody.

The death was believed to be the result of a domestic situation, police said. They did not provide details about the suspect, the victim or their relationship.

Police said there was no threat to the public.