Dearborn police seek tips to find girl, 16, missing since McDonald's shift

Dearborn police are seeking tips to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Arieyana Langford-Smith was last seen leaving work at McDonald's in the 7300 block of Wyoming around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Police Department said in a statement.

Relatives alerted police and reported her missing when she failed to return home, according to the notice. Detroit police also have helped in the search.

The teen was last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket, black pants and a McDonald's uniform shirt.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department Detective Bureau at (313) 943-2809.