10-year jail millage renewal placed on August ballot in Wayne County

Detroit — The voters of Wayne County will be asked on Aug. 2 to approve a 10-year renewal millage for the county jail.

The Wayne County Commission voted Thursday to put the renewal millage on the August ballot. The millage asks to continue the dedicated property tax of 0.9358 mills per year from 2022 through 2031.

By year's end, county officials expect completion of the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Complex. In 2023, inmates will be moved from downtown to the new facility, off Interstate 75 and Mack.

Wayne County Circuit Court and the county prosecutor's office will also move to the new complex.

When the move is complete, Dan Gilbert's Rock Ventures will assume control of the land.

That was the deal struck between the county and Gilbert in April 2018: Gilbert would finance the budget overruns of the jail build, out of his own pocket if need be. In return, he would get the downtown land.

At the time, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans described it as "the best deal we could have hoped for given the circumstances,” which included the county's failed attempt to build a downtown jail under his predecessor, Robert Ficano.

The millage will be called Proposition J. The county says it will cost the owner of a $150,000 home about $70 per year.

Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, D-Detroit, stressed that the millage request is a renewal and wouldn't be a tax increase.

"These funds are especially needed to help in the operation of our jails and sheriff’s department," Bell said in a statement. "This is a renewal, not a new millage."

Proposition J's language on the Aug. 2 ballot will appear as follows: