Prosecutor: Westland man killed wife with scissors

Westland — A Westland man is remanded to Wayne County Jail as he faces murder and torture charges in the death of his wife, authorities said Friday.

William Grant, 49, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder and torture in the May 3 death of his wife Sarah Grant, 45.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday night, Westland Police Department was called to a home on the 32600 block of Judy Drive. That's north of Ann Arbor Trail, west of Merriman.

Police found the victim's body in the garage "with multiple lacerations," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement Friday.

Westland police arrested Grant later that night. Prosecutors allege he killed his wife by stabbing her multiple times with scissors.

Grant was arraigned Friday at 18th District Court in Westland, and was denied bond. He will remain jailed as his case proceeds. He's due for a May 16 probable cause conference and a May 26 preliminary examination, both before Judge Mark McConnell.