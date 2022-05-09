WAYNE COUNTY

Dearborn police investigate arson attempt at local supermarket

Kalea Hall
The Detroit News

Dearborn Police are investigating recent arson attempts at the Dearborn Fresh Market supermarket.

Police had a suspect in custody after two arsons attempts recently at the grocery store, the Arab American News reported Sunday. The Police Department could not provide updated information late Sunday. 

Dearborn Police are investigating arson attempts at a local supermarket.

Police issued a press release about an arson late Friday. The Arab American News reported another arson took place Sunday morning. Security footage from a Dearborn Instagram account shows a hooded figure at the side of the building pouring something and setting it on fire. He appears to set himself on fire as well.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall