Dearborn police investigate arson attempt at local supermarket
Kalea Hall
The Detroit News
Dearborn Police are investigating recent arson attempts at the Dearborn Fresh Market supermarket.
Police had a suspect in custody after two arsons attempts recently at the grocery store, the Arab American News reported Sunday. The Police Department could not provide updated information late Sunday.
Police issued a press release about an arson late Friday. The Arab American News reported another arson took place Sunday morning. Security footage from a Dearborn Instagram account shows a hooded figure at the side of the building pouring something and setting it on fire. He appears to set himself on fire as well.
