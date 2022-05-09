Dearborn police investigate arson attempt at local supermarket

Dearborn Police are investigating recent arson attempts at the Dearborn Fresh Market supermarket.

Police had a suspect in custody after two arsons attempts recently at the grocery store, the Arab American News reported Sunday. The Police Department could not provide updated information late Sunday.

Police issued a press release about an arson late Friday. The Arab American News reported another arson took place Sunday morning. Security footage from a Dearborn Instagram account shows a hooded figure at the side of the building pouring something and setting it on fire. He appears to set himself on fire as well.

