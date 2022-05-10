Prosecutor charges Detroit man accused of setting fire at Dearborn supermarket

Dearborn — A Detroit man accused of trying to set fire to a supermarket has been charged, officials said.

Marcus Lee Flowers, 28, was charged with arson and third-degree fleeing and eluding police by the Wayne County Prosecutors Office, it said Tuesday.

He was expected to be formally arraigned in court Tuesday, officials also said.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the arson charge. The third-degree fleeing charge, also a felony, carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Flowers is accused of trying to set fire to the Dearborn Fresh Market on Sunday.

Dearborn police said officers patrolling at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday found the south side of the building, located in the 3660 block of Colson Street near Schaefer Road and Michigan Avenue, engulfed in flames.

They saw a man, whom they later identified as Flowers, driving away from the scene at a high speed.

Officials said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop and Flowers fled. At some point during the chase, he got out of his car and ran on foot. Officers gave chase and then arrested the suspect at a home in the 14660 block of Michels Street.

Investigators allege Flowers poured gasoline on the ground and set it on fire, causing flames to spread on the supermarket's south side.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez