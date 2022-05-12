Dearborn police warn against burning rubber during celebrations

Dearborn — Police on Thursday warned residents to refrain from burning rubber with vehicles to celebrate events.

Officials said on Saturday that police received complaints from several residents about guests of a wedding in the area of Bingham Street and West Warren Avenue driving hazardously on the street and performing so-called "burnouts."

Police determined guests of a wedding were using their vehicles to burn their tires' rubber on the pavement, creating excessive noise, clouds of smoke, damaging the roadway and blocking traffic.

“Weddings are a time of celebration and festivity for new couples in our community, and beyond," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement. "However, we need to ensure that both guests and residents are protected by following the law and celebrating safely in order to prevent harm or tragedy.

"Reckless driving is illegal, and there is zero-tolerance for this behavior in our community," the chief said. "There are more appropriate, and safer, ways to celebrate special occasions without endangering others."

He said detectives have identified several individuals involved in Saturday’s incident but are asking the public for help to find the other people involved.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Dearborn Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (313) 943-3345.