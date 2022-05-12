Portion of I-375 in Detroit to be closed for repairs next week

A portion of northbound Interstate-375 in Detroit will be closed for repairs for five days starting Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Milling and resurfacing work are needed and will close the highway between East Jefferson Avenue and Interstate-75, the agency said.

Closure will begin at 5 a.m. Monday and continue through 3 p.m. Friday, May 20.

During this time, northbound I-375 will be detoured to westbound Jefferson Avenue., then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to northbound/southbound I-75.

Local I-375 service drives will remain open for local access, MDOT said.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi

Safety benefit:

This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface.