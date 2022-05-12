No charges for Plymouth-Canton student accused of making racist, threatening social media video

An 18-year-old Plymouth-Canton High School student accused of making and posting a racist, threatening video on social media that was circulated among his schoolmates will not be charged, officials said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday it won't pursue the case because witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation and it doesn't have sufficient evidence.

"In this case, the witnesses refused to cooperate with the prosecution," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we could not go forward, and the case was denied. If the witnesses decide to change their minds, we certainly encourage them to contact the police."

School officials learned about the video on March 4, according to authorities.

They allege the 18-year-old student used his phone to film and post the video in which he used derogatory terms for Black people. He also said in the video that he hated Blacks and threatened to kill them by hanging, stomping or shooting them.

Officials called the suspect’s parent to the school the same day to inform him he had been suspended from school. They also alerted Canton police, which began an investigation.

Last month, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools officials said they investigated and addressed the video.