Woman accused in assault of Grosse Pointe ice cream shop worker charged

A Detroit woman accused of assaulting an ice cream shop employee last month has been charged, officials said.

Veda Lynn Miller, 44, was arraigned Wednesday in Grosse Pointe City Municipal Court with felonious assault and malicious destruction of property between $200 and $1,000, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

A judge set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference in the case against Miller for May 19.

If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison for the assault charge and up toone year for the destruction of property charge.

On April 27, Miller allegedly went into an ice cream store in the 16820 block of Kercheval in Grosse Pointe at about 7 p.m. and got into an argument with a 17-year-old employee.

At some point during the argument, Miller allegedly threw a metal scale and flowers that were on the counter at the victim.