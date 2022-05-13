Fordson High School's famous graduates set to celebrate 100-year anniversary

Dearborn — A Rosie the Riveter studied here. So did the author of the University of Michigan's "Let's Go Blue!" fight song and a disc jockey who in the 1960s concocted a hoax that sent Beatles fans into a tizzy.

Over the past century, Fordson High School has spawned Hollywood actors, two members of Congress, philanthropists, diplomats, professional boxers and a National Football League head coach, along with tens of thousands of other Tractor alumni.