I-94 at Schaefer reopened after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

Dearborn — Interstate 94 at Schaefer has reopened following a crash between two tractor-trailers early Tuesday, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-94 at Schaefer, officials said. The freeway reopened at about 7:45 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a tractor-trailer traveling west on I-94 was seen weaving in its lane before it rear-ended another tractor-trailer. The collision caused the cab of the tractor to dislodge from the chassis and scattered debris over the freeway.

State police said one of the tractor-trailers was an empty tanker and the other had an empty trailer.

Officials said one of the drivers was taken to a hospital with a serious head injury.