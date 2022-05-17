Teen charged in Detroit crash that left boy dead, 2 injured

A teen has been charged in connection with a car crash in Detroit last week that left a child dead and two others injured, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

The three victims were passengers in the car the Pontiac resident drove early Saturday when it fled a traffic stop. Detroit officers had attempted to stop the car near Russell and Warren, investigators said in a statement.

The teen allegedly sped off before crashing into a tree in the 2660 block of East Canfield, according to the release.

One of the passengers, identified as 11-year-old Xavier Mena, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials reported.

Medics rushed the two others, identified as a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both of Pontiac, to a hospital with injuries. The driver also was hospitalized for treatment, prosecutors said.

The teen, 16, whose name the Prosecutor's Office did not release, has been charged with one count of reckless driving causing death, two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury, one count of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding, and one count of operating without a license.

A preliminary hearing was held Monday. Bond for the teen was set at $3,000.

His next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 21.