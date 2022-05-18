18-year-old arrested after airsoft pistol, drugs, knife found at Huron Twp. school

Huron Township — An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly bringing a backpack containing drugs and an airsoft pistol to Summit North Academy High School on Tuesday, police said.

Huron Township Public Safety Director Everette Robbins said at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday the department's school liaison officer called for additional officers after receiving a report about a suspicious package in the building. The charter school is located on Middlebelt near Sibley.

Police inspected the package, an unattended backpack that had a gun, drugs and a knife inside it, Robbins said. He said investigators later determined the gun was an airsoft pistol. He said the department at this time is not releasing information about the kind of drugs that were found in the backpack.

Officers and staff determined to whom the backpack belonged and that person was taken into custody.

Robbins said Wednesday that investigators are waiting for a decision from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office on charges against the student. The student is not a township resident, he said.

