2 attempted sex assaults reported in Detroit Metro Airport parking garage

Officials are urging travelers to be cautious after two attempted sexual assaults in less than a week have been reported in a parking garage at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus.

One attempted assault occurred Saturday, airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson said; another happened Tuesday. Both women were approached in the Big Blue Deck parking garage connected to the airport's North Terminal.

Investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are related.

The airport has not released a description of the suspect. The airport said in a public safety alert that investigators are "working diligently" to apprehend the suspect.

The victims, both women, said they were approached by a suspect in the Big Blue Deck parking garage. Police are stepping up patrols in the structure. Additional patrols also are working in the McNamara Parking Deck, the alert said.

"Please take every precaution when parking in the Big Blue Deck," said the public safety alert, which Donerson said has been posted in "key areas" of the parking deck.

Travelers are asked to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 if they see something. People are also advised to walk confidently and in groups, if possible, and not to talk to strangers.

The investigation into the attempted assaults remains ongoing, Donerson said.

