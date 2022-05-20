Alleged road rage leads to crash, arrest in Garden City

A driver was arrested Thursday after an alleged road-rage incident that led to a crash in Garden City, police said.

Police received 911 calls around 6:25 p.m. about a Dodge Ram and a SUV driving recklessly near Middle Belt and Cherry Hill, the department said in a statement.

While officers were en route, a witness reported the vehicles had run through a red light at Maplewood, resulting in a crash, according to the release. Someone also reported hearing gunshots before the collision.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Dodge Ram and another car had been involved in a serious crash, police said.

The Dodge driver fled before officers arrived but was soon apprehended nearby.

The driver in the second car was injured and treated by emergency personnel, police said. Other details were not released, but that motorist was not believed to have been involved with the Ram.

Police said a third vehicle that witnesses reported driving near the Ram before the crash left the scene. A description was not available late Thursday.