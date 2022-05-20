Canton man, 19, arrested with rifle in lap in vehicle traveling in Inkster

Inkster — A 19-year-old Canton man has been arrested for riding in a vehicle with a rifle on his lap, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers on patrol in Inkster at about 9 p.m. Thursday stopped a Cadillac XTS for speeding in the area of Carlysle and Middle Belt Road, officials said.

As troopers spoke with the vehicle's occupants, they say they saw a rear seat passenger behind the driver had a short-barrel Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle in his lap. They learned he did not have a license to carry a weapon due to his age.

The suspect was taken into custody.

