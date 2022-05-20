State police investigating shooting on I-94 in Allen Park

Allen Park — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting sparked by a road rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 near Outer Drive, officials said.

Troopers received a call about the incident at about 4:50 p.m.

A motorist called 911 to report his car was struck by an object but wasn't sure if it was a bullet.

Troopers located the caller and began an investigation. State police determined the incident started on westbound I-94 near Oakwood Boulevard where the freeway's lanes begin to close for road construction.

They also learned the victim threw a nearly empty water bottle at another driver, who then began to follow the victim, officials said.

The victim tried to get away from the car multiple times but was unsuccessful. Police said as the victim accelerated and exited at Pelham, he heard a loud "boom."

To make sure he wasn't followed, the victim kept driving until he found a place to safely pull over and call 911. He told troopers the other driver continued traveling on I-94.

Troopers recovered fragments of the bullet that they believe struck the victim’s vehicle.

According to the victim, the other vehicle was a dark maroon-colored Honda Ridgeline pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Michigan State Police Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

