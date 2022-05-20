Police: Driver hit in Garden City road rage crash dies from injuries

An innocent driver injured after a collision stemming from what police said was a road-rage incident Thursday in Garden City has died, according to a release.

"The Garden City Police Department wishes to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and will not be releasing the identity of the driver at this time out of respect for the family," investigators said in a statement Friday.

The collision was reported minutes after Garden City police received 911 calls around 6:25 p.m. Thursday about a Ram pickup and an SUV driving recklessly near Middle Belt and Cherry Hill.

While officers headed to the scene, a witness reported both sped through a red light, police reported. Someone also reported hearing gunshots before two vehicles crashed at Maplewood.

A preliminary investigation found the SUV followed the Ram into the Garden City. Shots were exchanged between the vehicles as they approached Maplewood, police said Friday.

The pickup crashed into a car that had been waiting at the stoplight, according to the release.

The motorist in that car was found injured when officers arrived and rushed to a hospital, where they died, police said.

The Ram driver was arrested after fleeing the crash scene Thursday night. Other details on the driver's status were not released.

The SUV involved in the gunfire before the crash did not stop, police said. Authorities did not release a description of the vehicle or driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at (734) 793-1717.