Teen charged with bringing drugs, weapons to Huron Twp. school

An 18-year-old student at a Huron Township charter school has been charged in connection with drugs and weapons he was accused of bringing to campus this week, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Township police officers were dispatched to Summit Academy North High around 9:24 a.m. Tuesday after a backpack was found containing marijuana, an airsoft gun, a knife and alcohol, investigators said in a statement.

Officers learned the backpack belonged to Ra'Kai Joshua Edmonds, according to the release.

The incident led to a brief lockdown, Fox 2 reported.

Edwards was arraigned Thursday in 34th District Court on three counts: possession of marijuana on school property, possession of an automatic weapon and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone.

He and given a $20,000 bond with a GPS tether and ordered to have no contact with the school. Edwards also cannot have drugs or alcohol, authorities reported.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 1 before Judge Lisa Martin.