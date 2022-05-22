Wayne police: Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train

A male pedestrian was killed by an Amtrak train late Friday night in Wayne, the city police department said.

Police responded to a reported pedestrian fatality on the railroad tracks near Venoy Road and East Michigan Avenue at 11:58 p.m.

The department has not released the pedestrian's name because officers are confirming his identity and notifying his family, police said in a Saturday release.

The department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Robert Amore at ramore@cityofwayne.com or 734-721-1414 ext. 2.