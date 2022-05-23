1 dead after rollover crash on EB Davison at I-75

Highland Park — One person is dead after a rollover crash early Monday on the eastbound Davison Freeway, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 1:20 a.m. to the Davison at Interstate 75 for a report of a serious rollover crash, officials said. When they arrived, medics had already taken to one driver to a hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, a car traveling east on the Davison west of I-75 in the right lane was sideswiped by another vehicle whose driver attempted to change from the center lane to the right lane. The impact caused the driver of the first car to lose control, strike a concrete wall and roll over multiple times.

That vehicle's driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that sideswiped the first car was taken to a hospital to have blood drawn for analysis.

