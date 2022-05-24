Remaining buildings at Northville psychiatric hospital property to be demolished

Northville Township — The township has awarded the contract to demolish the remains of a former state psychiatric hospital and work is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks, officials said.

Township trustees awarded an $8.95 million contract to Asbestos Abatement Incorporated of Lansing, they said in a statement Tuesday. The contract was awarded May 12.

The move clears the way for Legacy Park, a so-called "active recreation site" featuring hiking and biking trails to replace the former hospital.

"We started the project to transform the former psychiatric hospital property several years ago, and with the demolition of the buildings starting this summer, the dream of Legacy Park truly comes into focus," township Supervisor Mark Abbo said in the statement. "Our residents have been patient, but the time for action is now."

Officials said the price to demolish the site's remaining 11 buildings is lower than they expected.

"The removal of hazardous materials is very complex and can be cost-prohibitive,” township Treasurer Jason Rhines said. "In order to properly plan for this project, we anticipated the cost to remove the buildings, including asbestos, could be as high as $18 million.

"But the Legacy Park Committee, township staff and consultants worked very hard over the past year and a half, and we believe that played a significant role in the bids coming in as low as they did."

Rhines owned a business that specialized in construction and environmental remediation for 25 years, he said.

Last year, trustees approved a $12 million bond sale to fund a project to redevelop the property.

"The funding for the demolition and subsequent inspections come from the $12 million bond sale Northville Township completed in late 2021 before interest rates rose," Abbo said. The township will repay the bonds with revenue collected by a Brownfield Tax Increment Financing district and no money from the general fund will be used, he said.

The township acquired the 332-acre Legacy Park property in 2009 after a millage election. It included 20 buildings, a water tower, a power plant and other infrastructure.

The first buildings were demolished in 2012. The most well-known structure, a nine-story, 252,174-square-foot psychiatric hospital came down in 2018.