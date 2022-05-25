Man accused of assault, slurs against Black shoppers in Dearborn charged

A man accused of a felonious assault and ethnic intimidation at a Dearborn store this month has been arrested, city officials announced Wednesday.

Two African American customers shopping at the Westborn Market on Michigan Avenue on May 13 reported a White man "initiated an encounter with them and made several racial slurs," authorities said in a statement.

"The subject reportedly proceeded to follow the patrons into the parking lot. Once in the lot, the subject attempted to strike the victims with his vehicle as they walked to their car."

The man then exited his vehicle with a baseball bat and raised it while shouting racial slurs at them, according to the release.

He also followed the pair as they drove away, investigators reported.

After conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage, authorities identified the man as Jason Edward Lucas.

He was arrested on May 18, and officials recovered a baseball bat.

“We will not tolerate hateful ideologies that threaten members of our community, and we will always defend those who unjustly endure racist intimidation simply for being who they are," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. "I commend law enforcement officials for taking immediate action to prevent this individual from committing further harm."

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office approved four counts of felonious assault, two counts of ethnic Intimidation and habitual offender-fourth notice.

Lucas was arraigned in 19th District Court. Judge Sam Salamey ordered a $150,000 bond with a GPS tether.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 10.

“There is no place in our society for such reprehensible behavior and these types of incidents will not be tolerated in the city of Dearborn," police Chief Issa Shahin said. "I’d like to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and our officers for quickly bringing this individual to justice."