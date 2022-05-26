Monica Conyers challenges 'Kwame amendment' in bid to get on ballot

Former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers is fighting to get on the ballot for the Wayne County executive's race with a new lawsuit challenging a decade-old state ban on certain felons running for office that's thwarting her controversial attempted political comeback.

Conyers, who is barred by Michigan law from running for office as a result of a 2009 guilty plea to felony charges, filed the suit in federal court on Thursday after her candidate filing was rejected by Wayne County Clerk's office earlier this month.

In mid-May, Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett ruled Conyers name could not be placed on the ballot citing a 2010 Michigan law that makes officials convicted of public corruption charges ineligible for election.

According to the lawsuit, the former City Council president had fulfilled all the qualifications necessary to make the ballot and the law in question centers around eligibility for election.

The filing claims Garrett stepped outside of her authority and violated Conyers' constitutional rights in determining that “ineligible for election means ineligible to be placed on the ballot”

"Once Conyers met all qualifications, it was Defendant County Clerk’s duty to determine that Conyers was eligible to be placed on the ballot," the lawsuit filed by Rice Law attorney Pamela L. Campbell.

"And any necessitated legal challenges should have been directed to the court for a real judicial determination."

In addition to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Thursday, Conyers also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction against Garrett to restrain the clerk from denying her right to have her name appear on the ballot.

“If her name does not appear on the August 2, 2022, primary election ballot … there is no recourse if the ballots are printed, and the amendment is subsequently deemed unconstitutional on its face or as applied to Conyers,” her lawyer, Pamela Campbell, wrote in the motion.

Conyers has said she was merely running for candidacy and asserted that the constitutional amendment does not block someone from being placed on the ballot. She also claimed the law does not apply to her since it was enacted after her crimes in office took place.

Thursday's lawsuit marks the latest development in Conyers efforts to re-enter public office following the high-profile Conyers corruption case related to bribes she courted for major contracts that spurred the guilty plea and landed her in prison for more than three years.

Conyers, 56, is the widow of the late U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr., who died in 2019.

In 2010, more than a year after she pled guilty, Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment aimed at preventing public officials convicted on felony charges pertaining to dishonesty, deceit, fraud or breach of public trust from seeking another elected office for 20 years.

In addition to advocating for Conyers to be placed on the ballot in this summer's primary, her lawsuit also takes issue with the amendment itself. The so-called "Kwame Amendment" was passed by Michigan voters following a City Hall corruption scandal that sent former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to federal prison.

The Wayne County clerk's May 13 ineligibility determination against Conyers seemed to represent a reversal from the office's previous statement about her candidacy. Despite questions over Conyers' eligibility, the county clerk's office referred to her as a candidate in an April 22 letter.

"This office has recently received an affidavit of identity for the office of Wayne County Executive received on April 19 2022," the Wayne County Clerk's office wrote in the letter. "Therefore, the individual has now become a candidate under the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, and is required to form a campaign committee."

A spokeswoman for the county clerk's office said Thursday they do not comment on pending litigation.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, 73, is seeking a third, four-year term in office. In the Aug. 2 Democratic primary, Evans faces challenges from Detroiters Mohammad Alam and Beverly Kindle-Walker.