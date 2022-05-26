State police investigate possible shooting on I-75 at Caniff

Hamtramck — Michigan State Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting early Thursday on Interstate 75, officials said.

They said the victim, a 30-year-old Detroit man, is in stable condition.

Troopers responded to a call at about 12:30 a.m. from a hospital about a gunshot victim who had walked in seeking treatment.

The victim told them he was in the area of 555 Brush in downtown Detroit when he noticed a black Durango SUV following him.

He told troopers he pulled into a gas station and watched the SUV pass before getting on northbound Interstate 375 and traveling to I-75, according to authorities.

The victim said he was in the I-75 exit lane to Caniff when the black Durango pulled along his driver’s side and someone inside the SUV began shooting at him. He said he was struck by gunfire, turned his car around and headed toward Henry Ford Hospital.

As he traveled west on Grand Boulevard, his vehicle broke down. He got out of his car and flagged down a motorist who drove him to the hospital.

Officials said troopers closed the freeway to search the area around Caniff but were unable to locate any evidence.

Anyone with information about the alleged freeway shooting should call (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez