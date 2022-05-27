Revolutionary War colonel for whom Hamtramck is named will be honored on Memorial Day

The city of Hamtramck’s namesake, Col. Jean François Hamtramck, will be honored by the Sons of the American Revolution with a grave rededication at Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Day.

Hamtramck, a French Canadian soldier, fought alongside the Americans in the Revolutionary War and took control of Detroit when it was first surrendered by the British in 1796, according to John Raya, a member of the Michigan Society Sons of the American Revolution.

Following the war, Hamtramck remained commandant of Detroit and lived across from Belle Isle for the rest of his life. The township of Hamtramck was founded in his name in 1798, and the city of Hamtramck was incorporated in 1922. The city will celebrate its centennial this year.

Since his death in 1803, Hamtramck has been buried and reburied four times, with his grave now located in Veterans Memorial Park in the city named for him. According to Raya, distinguished Revolutionary War veterans received a bronze, SAR grave marker, and Hamtramck’s original marker was lost. After searching online, Raya found a bronze grave marker identical to Hamtramck's original marker.

“I went searching for Hamtramck because of his importance here in Michigan, to see if he still had his marker,” Raya said. “And of course, I found out he didn't, so that was my decision that that’s where this marker was to go.”

Michigan Society Sons of the American Revolution state public relations chairman Elijah Shalis said the original grave markers installed over a century ago stand several feet tall and three-quarters of a foot wide, and the Sons of the American Revolution now make newer, smaller ones.

“Col. Hamtramck, and the original generals and colonels and significant revolutionary war generals in the early 1800s were given these really big ornate versions of them that were the original grave markers," Shalis said. "The Memorial Day ceremony will be an opportunity to reinstall a grave marker that is identical to the original that was lost.”

Hamtramck’s grave was marked by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the Revolution organizations in the early 1900s, Raya said. Although these grave markers have since been lost, all three will be restored at the ceremony on Memorial Day.

Following the ceremony, an exhibit on Col. Hamtramck will open at the Hamtramck Historical Museum.

“Col. Hamtramck himself was somewhat removed from where we are today because he goes so far back into time,” said Greg Kowalski, executive director of the museum. “A lot of people today do not even know that Col. Hamtramck was actually French Canadian.”

Kowalski added that the Hamtramck community has always been made up of immigrants.

“Immigration built Hamtramck going back to the earliest days,” Kowalski said. “Col. Hamtramck himself was an immigrant, he was François Hamtramck and changed his name to John Francis Hamtramck when he came to the United States.”

The ceremony honoring Hamtramck begins at 1 p.m. on Memorial Day and will feature speeches from representatives of the Michigan Society Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Common World Alliance, an interfaith group in metro Detroit. The city of Hamtramck will also be presented with a 15-star-and-striped American flag, the first flag that would have been raised over Detroit when Hamtramck took the city from the British, according to Raya.

hmackay@detroitnews.com