Miss Michigan 2022 hails from football family

A Plymouth native from a football family was crowned Miss Michigan on Saturday.

Aria Hutchinson, 23, competed against 77 candidates at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron before advancing to the top six and finally being crowned by last year's winner, Taylor Hale.

Hutchinson will represent the state at the Miss USA 2022 pageant in November.

Hutchinson graduated from the University of Michigan in 2021 with a degree in neuroscience, joining ScribeAmerica as a medical scribe in July, according to Conan Daily.

If the new Miss Michigan's last name sounds familiar, it may be because of the two generations of football players in her family.

Hutchinson's younger brother, Aidan, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in last month's NFL Draft, and her father, Chris, was an All-American defensive tackle and captain for the Wolverines at her alma mater from 1989 to 1992.

Aria Hutchinson has also been a yoga instructor at White Buffalo Yoga in Plymouth since 2021, and worked as a dining room hostess at Pepinos Restaurant in Orchard Lake, according to the website.

Before UM, Hutchinson attended Divine Child High School in Dearborn.

