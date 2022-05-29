Retired Wayne County Judge Paul Teranes dies at 86

Retired Wayne County Judge Paul S. Teranes was known for attention to detail and his gentle demeanor, whether inside or outside the courtroom.

A Grosse Pointe resident, Judge Teranes served on the Wayne County Circuit Court bench for 19 years before his retirement in January 2001.

He died of acute systolic heart failure Monday, May 9, 2022. He was 86.

Judge Teranes began his career as an assistant prosecutor for Wayne County from 1962-82 and soon was appointed to the Wayne County Circuit Court by then-Gov. William Milliken in May 1982.

During his time as a judge in the civil division, Judge Teranes heard many high-profile cases, including one about euthanizing three elderly tigers at the Detroit Zoo in the early 1980s. The case sparked outrage by a citizens group. The ruling favored zoo director Steve Graham.

Judge Teranes also presided over a case involving a Grosse Pointe resident who sued the city of Grosse Pointe Woods and the Grosse Pointe school system over the installation of lights on the school's athletic field, which the resident claimed created a nuisance.

Retired Chief Wayne County Judge Robert Colombo said Judge Teranes "was one of the best judges in Wayne County Circuit Court."

He was elected to three, six-year terms. He retired from the bench in 2001 but continued to work as a visiting judge, arbitrator and facilitator. He was known for knowledge of the law, respectful treatment of those in his courtroom, a talent for math calculations in his head and giving directions without a map.

"(He) was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a cherished friend to many. He will be dearly missed," said family members.

Barb Teranes said she met her husband while she was a graduate student at Wayne State University, and that her roommate who first noticed Judge Teranes' dog "fell in love with the dog and I fell in love with him."

Barb Teranes added: "He was so bright and a good conversationalist."

Born in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, Judge Teranes had congenital glaucoma at birth, a rare condition that caused him to gradually and completely lose his eyesight in his childhood.

His parents encouraged his independence and suggested he attend the University of Detroit Jesuit High School as well attend a college away from home.

He graduated with honors from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1958. He took the advice and encouragement of his eye doctor and attended law school, receiving his juris doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School in 1961.

In 1978, Judge Teranes was honored with a “Professional Man of the Year” award from the University of Detroit High School. He also was recognized by Michigan Lawyers Weekly as one of the state's most respected judges during his time on the court.

"For as sharp as he was intellectually, Paul’s personality was soft. He was, above all else, a kind man. He loved people and conversations. He told endless stories of friends and acquaintances and events, with an appreciation of the humanity that unites us," his family said.

Judge Teranes was a "dedicated citizen" and was an active member in the community serving on the boards of the Leader Dogs for the Blind, SMART, and the Michigan Law Association Committee on Americans with Disabilities Act. He also was an active member of the Catholic Lawyers Society, the Witenagemot Society and the Easy Riders bike club.

Mr. Teranes was a longtime parishioner at St. Philomena Catholic Church and served on the parish's administration and finance committee.

"Paul approached life with a positive attitude, and he overcame the many challenges in his life with consistent good humor and dignity," his family said. "He was an inspiration to many. Much should also be remembered about the people that helped him along the way, including his parents, who took great effort to expose Paul to sights of the world before he completely lost his vision; Leader Dogs for the Blind, who raised, trained and provided the many service dogs that gave Paul his independence; and his wife Barbara, his beloved companion for 56 years, who ensured their lives were full with friendship, family, service, love, and many many wonderful adventures traveling the world together."

Besides his wife, Judge Taranes is survived his daughters, Jane Teranes and Amy Snow; sons, Richard and Daniel; 10 grandchildren; and his leader dog, Morgan.

Visitation will be 4 p.m.-8 p.m. July 14 at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 15 at Saints Peter & Paul Jesuit Church, 438 St. Antoine, Detroit.

Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307-3115 or www.leaderdog.org/donate/.