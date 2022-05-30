Hamtramck's namesake honored with a new grave marker on Memorial Day

The Detroit News

The Revolutionary War veteran for whom Hamtramck was named was honored on Memorial Day with a new grave marker during a ceremony at the city's Veterans Memorial Park.

The bronze Sons of the American Revolution marker for Col. Jean François Hamtramck was unveiled by Mayor Amer Ghalib and Kelly VanWormer, state regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Michigan, replacing a century-old one that was lost.

Hamtramck was a French Canadian soldier who fought alongside the Americans in the Revolutionary War and took control of Detroit when it was surrendered by the British in 1796, according to John Raya, a member of the Michigan Society Sons of the American Revolution.

After the war, Hamtramck remained commandant of Detroit and lived across from Belle Isle until he died in 1803. The township of Hamtramck was founded in his name in 1798, and the city of Hamtramck was incorporated in 1922. The city will celebrate its centennial this year.