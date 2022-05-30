William Lucas, Wayne County's first Black sheriff and former county executive, dies at 94

William "Bill" Lucas, a former Wayne County executive and the first Black man to be elected the county's sheriff, has died, his family said.

Lucas, who was also a circuit court judge during a political career that spanned several decades, died about 9:30 a.m. Monday of natural causes and surrounded by family members, they said. He was 94.

"Bill's work, love and encouragement will continue to create a dynasty that prioritizes family, education and discipline," Laval Perry, a son-in-law of Lucas, said in a statement. "He showed his value and appreciation for each of us in his kind-spirited, gentle way. He had a humble spirit and lived a life of integrity and honor regardless of what anyone thought."

Lucas was a Democrat when voters elected him sheriff in 1970. Voters then elected him county executive in 1982.

Four years later, he switched parties and won the Republican nomination for governor. However, he lost the race to Democrat Jim Blanchard.

Lucas served as a Justice Department appointee of President George H.W. Bush and was appointed to Detroit Recorder's Court in 1993 by Gov. John Engler. However, the following year, he was defeated for election by Kym Worthy, who is now Wayne County prosecutor.

Two years later, he ran for Wayne County Circuit Court, winning election this time. Discussing his candidacy with The Detroit News in April 1996, Lucas said his decision to seek office again showed he was not stuck in the past. "You should never think about who you once were, but who you are now," he said.

Lucas was forced to retire in 2002 because the Michigan Constitution bars anyone older than 70 from being elected or appointed to a judgeship.

He and four other Michigan judges challenged the age limit in a federal lawsuit that argued the policy was unfair because it did not require everyone to retire at the same age. The state Supreme Court upheld the policy, however, in a 2000 ruling.

Lucas graduated from the Fordham University School of Law and worked as a New York City police officer and an FBI agent before ascending to political prominence in Wayne County politics

Perry said Lucas wanted his legacy "to be a family that continues to grow an impenetrable village that fulfills their potential and aspirations."

"While no longer here in body, his stoic spirit will continue to serve as a beacon of strength for all of us! Let the works that Bill did speak for him," he said.