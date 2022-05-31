Former Hamtramck schools leader alleges conspiracy from board members, teachers union

The former superintendent of Hamtramck Public Schools is suing the school district, five members of its school board and its teacher's union alleging a conspiracy to oust her, defamation and violations of federal discrimination laws.

Jaleelah Ahmed filed a 38-page lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Detroit on May 23, alleging five of the seven school board members, Evan Major, Salah Hadwan, Moortadha Obaid, Showkat Chowdhury and Regan Watson and the Hamtramck Federation Teachers conspired to terminate her employment over teacher transfer complaints and other matters.

Ahmed alleges the board members appeared at her office individually and in groups to demand the dismissal of a human resources director and other employees.

Ahmed also alleges school board members and the teacher's union provided false information to local media which "ran articles impugning her professional reputation" and that false information was posted by the teachers' unions on its Facebook account impugning her professional reputation.

Major, a school board trustee, said on Tuesday the board has not had an opportunity to meet to discuss the allegations in the lawsuit.

"I would say on the surface that, not speaking for the board, I would hope anyone reading or seeing of these types of allegations would be able to look at the history and the diligence the board has shown in the past for listening to our community and trying to build the best school system we can for families."

Toni Coral, president of the Hamtramck Federation of Teachers, said Thursday the lawsuit had been sent to attorneys to review. She declined further comment.

Nabil Nagi, interim superintendent, did not respond to requests seeking comment.

In 2016, Ahmed was hired to serve as the district's English language development director. She was promoted to superintendent in 2019-20. Her contract ran through June 30, 2024.

Ahmed’s evaluations for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years were “highly effective,” the highest possible rating, the suit alleges.

The alleged conspiracy and the stress suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic caused Ahmed to experience severe emotional distress, the suit alleges, and forced her to take a three-month medical leave that began Oct. 10.

She claims she was terminated while she was on leave.

Her attorney Robert Lusk said in early August 2021, Hamtramck schools notified three teachers they had been transferred at their request and another nine teachers they would be involuntarily transferred.

These transfers were made to improve the educational opportunities of Hamtramck Schools’ students, Lusk said, but triggered demands from school board members and the union for Ahmed to fire the district's Human Resources Director, Michelle Imbrunon.

The suit alleges the union and school board members harrassed Ahmed in an effort to force her to dismiss Imbrunone, blamed Ahmed and Imbrunone for teacher retirements and resignations and placed Imbrunone on a paid leave of absence on Oct. 28.

In September 2020, the district experienced an influx of autistic students, the suit alleges, prompting Ahmed to direct the involuntary transfer of two teachers from their former assignments so the autistic students would have teachers who were properly certified under federal and Michigan law.

The lawsuit alleges the school board refused to permit the involuntary transfer of teachers to serve the students, resulting in the Hamtramck Schools being out of compliance with federal and Michigan laws governing the education of students with disabilities.

Ahmed is asking a judge to issue an injunction prohibiting termination of her employment, back pay and damages for mental anguish and emotional distress.

Lusk says Ahmed wants her job back.

"She has a contract with Hamtramck. She was hired to do a job. That job included improving English language proficiency and academic performance. She was very serious about that. That desire was underlying each of the decisions she made," Lusk said.

jchambers@detroitnews.com