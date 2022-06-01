Northbound M-10 closed at Livernois due to overturned semi

All northbound lanes on M-10 at Livernois and at M-8 have been closed for over an hour Wednesday morning due to a crash, officials said.

An overturned semi truck caused the closure, according to an alert from the Michigan Department of Transportation's Southeast Michigan Transportation Operations Center that was sent shortly before 8 a.m. Witnesses say it is a gravel hauler.

Entrance ramps were also closed at Linwood and Livernois, MDOT said.

The freeway was still closed around 10 a.m. according to the agency's Twitter account.

