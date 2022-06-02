Freeway closures on I-275 and M-39 over 2 weekends in June

Roadwork and repairs will close portions of two freeways in Wayne County over two weekends in June.

Sections of Interstate 275 will be closed for one weekend, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation, while the Southfield Freeway (M-39) will be closed for two.

I-275 closed for 'Revive275' project

From 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, southbound I-275 will be closed from the Interstate 96/M-14 interchange to Interstate 94 from, the agency said, to make repairs on the deteriorating road surface.

Lanes may reopen earlier if work is completed, MDOT said.

Over the weekend, southbound I-275 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 to southbound M-39, then westbound I-94 to southbound I-275.

The following ramps will also be closed during this work:

Eastbound and westbound M-14 ramps to southbound I-275,

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ann Arbor Road,

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at M-153 (Ford Road),

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at US-12 (Michigan Avenue),

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ecorse Road, and

Southbound I-275 exit ramps to I-94.

Once southbound I-275 reopens, MDOT said, the southbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 will be closed through the end of June. Traffic will be detoured to eastbound I-96, then northbound Farmington Road to westbound I-96/M-14.

An alternative detour is southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road, then northbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

Eastbound and westbound M-14/I-96 ramps to southbound I-275 will be closed from 5 a.m. on June 13 through early September. Traffic will be detoured to northbound I-275, then westbound Seven Mile to southbound I-275.

Southfield Freeway closed for 'variety of works'

As for Southfield Freeway, the first closure will begin 10 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday. All northbound lanes will be closed from Michigan Avenue (US-12) through Six Mile (McNichols).

This will include all on and off ramps, MDOT said.

The detour will be northbound M-39 to westbound Michigan Avenue, then westbound Michigan Avenue to northbound US-24, and eastbound Eight Mile (M-102) to M-39.

Southbound M-39 will be closed the following weekend from Eight Mile to Michigan Avenue from 10 p.m. June 10, through 5 a.m. June 13.

The detour for southbound M-39 will be westbound Eight Mile to southbound Telegraph Road (US-24), then eastbound Michigan Avenue to M-39.

Crews will be collecting a large number of soil and pavement borings required for a future M-39 rebuilding project in this area in 2025-26, according to the state agency, while maintenance crews will be cleaning and repairing drainage structures.

These closures will allow crews to work safely versus closing multiple lanes in different locations over many weekends, MDOT said.

