Judge rejects Monica Conyers' injunction request to be placed on Wayne County ballot

A federal judge has denied former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers' request for a preliminary injunction that would have allowed her name to be placed on the August primary ballot.

Detroit Chief U.S. District Judge Sean Cox's Friday ruling allowed the Wayne County Clerk’s office to keep Conyers' name off the ballot for Wayne County executive and move forward with finalizing the Aug. 2 primary ballots that need to be sent out to overseas voters in just two weeks.

The ruling denying Conyers' request for a preliminary injunction effectively ended Conyers’ effort to challenge Wayne County Executive Warren Evans in a Democratic primary, a political comeback attempt that comes nearly 13 years after she pleaded guilty to a felony in a federal corruption case.

“The Court concludes that Conyers has not met her burden of establishing that she is entitled to the injunctive relief she seeks,” Cox wrote in the order.

Conyers had sought the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed in federal court last week challenging the decision by the Wayne County Clerk’s office that she was ineligible to be a candidate for county executive. The clerk's office cited a 2010 Michigan constitutional amendment that bans individuals convicted of public corruption crimes from holding elective or appointed office for 20 years.

In June 2009, Conyers pled guilty to one federal count of conspiracy to commit bribery and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for accepting money in exchange for her vote on a $1 billion sludge-hauling deal. Her guilty plea occurred nearly 18 months before the convict ban went into effect.

The lawsuit raised constitutional challenges against the Michigan amendment. Often referred to as the "Kwame Amendment,” the amendment was passed by the Legislature and approved by Michigan voters in the fall of 2010, following a City Hall corruption scandal that sent former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to federal prison and post-trial comments by Kilpatrick vowing to make a comeback.

Conyers argued that the amended state law violates the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits legislative bodies from enacting a law that imposes additional punishment than what was already prescribed. She contended the law unconstitutionally increased the punishment already imposed on her by a judge, which didn't include any restrictions on seeking elected office.

The lawsuit also said the law is vindictive and punitive because it was specifically targeted Kilpatrick and city officials like Conyers after they had already been convicted.

“There is no recourse if the ballots are printed, and the amendment is subsequently deemed unconstitutional on its face or as applied to Conyers,” Conyer's attorney Pamela Campbell wrote in the motion.

In a Thursday hearing, attorneys for the Wayne County clerk and the Michigan Attorney General’s office, which was allowed to intervene in the case, argued the plaintiff’s case was untimely and unlikely to succeed. The defendants said Conyers' filing of the lawsuit two weeks after Garrett made her decision was an unreasonable delay.

Michigan elections officials are facing a slew of pressing deadlines. Ballot lists are supposed to be finalized by Friday since absentee ballots for the Aug. 2 primary are expected to be mailed out to voters in two weeks. The Wayne County Board of Canvassers still has to meet and approve the final ballots, but must wait until several candidate challenges in various courts are resolved.

In his Friday morning order, Cox said a full memorandum outlining the reasoning for the court's decision to deny the injunction request would be issued "shortly."

