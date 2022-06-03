Man, 18, accused of shining laser pointer at state police helicopter

Hamtramck — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shining a laser pointer at a Michigan State Police helicopter early Friday, officials said.

The helicopter was on patrol over Wayne County at about 12:10 a.m. Friday when they were struck by a green laser, according to authorities. Troopers in the aircraft saw the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people.

They called troopers on the ground and told them the suspect was in the vehicle's driver's seat and that the BMW was located in a dark parking lot near Davison and Conant Streets. They reported the suspect had pointed the laser at the helicopter multiple times.

Troopers in the aircraft then saw the suspect drive away.

Officials said troopers in a patrol car conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. They found the driver, 18, with a laser pointer in his possession. They questioned him and then took him to the Detroit Detention Center. They released the vehicle to the driver's passenger.

Police said they will submit their findings to the county prosecutor for a review and charges against the suspect. Under state law, pointing a laser device at aircraft is a five-year felony.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez