Prosecutor charges man in May sex assault at Detroit Metro Airport parking garage

Detroit — A Southfield man has been charged by prosecutors in the May sexual assault of an Ohio woman at a Detroit Metro Airport parking garage, officials said.

Raymond Anthony Jackson Jr., 32, has been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with kidnapping and aggravated indecent exposure, it said Monday.

It also said he is scheduled to be formally charged with the crimes Monday in a district court in Romulus.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to life in prison for the kidnapping charge and up to two years for the aggravated indecent exposure charge.

According to police, Jackson approached the 45-year-old victim at about 8:40 a.m. on May 14, 2022, at the airport's Blue Deck Parking Garage and led her to a vacant area where attempted to sexually assault her.

Airport officials said in May they were investigating reports of two attempted sexual assaults at the garage, including one that happened on May 14.

"The alleged actions of this defendant once again show that we are not safe from sexual assault anywhere or any time," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "I am not trying to be an alarmist, but we must stay focused and not let incidents like this ever be relegated to the back pages again. Prevention, education, and swift action by law enforcement are key."

