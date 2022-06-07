Harper Woods police seek tips on possible stranger danger incident

Harper Woods — Police are investigating a possible case of stranger danger, officials said.

Officers were called to a home Sunday in the area of Hollywood and Harper near Vernier after people in a suspicious vehicle approached two small children, according to authorities.

The children's father told police a white SUV slowed in front of his home and asked his children, ages 7 and 4, if "they wanted some candy," police said.

The children answered they didn't and the vehicle drove away. They told their father that there were three people in the SUV: a woman and two men.

The father also told police he saw a Facebook post from a parent in nearby St. Clair Shores that described a similar situation. The post said a white Jeep Cherokee approached a 5-year-old girl in an area near Harper and Eight Mile and someone inside the vehicle asked her if she wanted some candy. She declined and the vehicle left, according to the caller.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident should call the Harper Woods Public Safety Department at (313) 343-2530.