Man in serious condition after being shot at Harper Woods motel

Harper Woods — A man is in temporary serious condition after being shot at a motel Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were called at about 10:45 a.m. to the Parkcrest Inn at 20000 Harper near Vernier and Interstate 94 for a report of a shooting, they said.

They found the male victim and a female suspect in the motel's rear parking lot, according to authorities.

Police arrested the woman and the man was taken by paramedics to a hospital.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.